Rockford delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

A delivery driver is robbed over overnight in Rockford.
Police say it happened just after midnight at the 400 block of Albert Avenue. The victim says the suspect jumped out of the bushes in front of the house with a gun in hand. The suspect then took some cash and good from the delivery driver.
The suspect is now described as a black man in his 20's, and weighing about 170 pounds.
The investigation is still ongoing.
