Severe weather hits stateline area

Severe storms hit the stateline Wednesday night with damaging wind gusts.

Dispatchers in Stephenson, Ogle and Winnebago counties all told 13 WREX they were busy responding to calls of damage from the storm, however, most of the damage was minimal.

Parts of Freeport saw trees on houses and several downed power lines. ComEd says about 6,000 customers in our area lost power, but were expected to get it back by 11 p.m.

The Chicago/Rockford International Airport also lost power, preventing two flights from taking off. ComEd says it worked quickly to get that power back online after the storms passed through.