Rockford school gets touch up from local business

A Rockford business volunteers to spruce up Concordia Lutheran School

Practice Velocity employees are helping to paint halls, clean up classrooms and beautify the outdoor playing areas.

They say this helps set a new direction for the school and creates positive building blocks for students.

Meanwhile the school's principal says its a nice boost for his staff.

"We are trying to grow, we are adding a school grade this next year, fifth grade," said Joel Koehler, the school's principal. "So it's just a step in the right direction of change and positive change and Practice Velocity has given us additional motivation just to keep going on with that."

Parents and students will return for an open house in about three weeks.