Home sale prices in Rockford at highest average in 8 years

Good news for the housing market in Rockford,

Home sale prices hit their highest average in over eight years,

The average home sold for $131,000 last month. That's the highest its been since December 2008.

That's still, however, quite a ways from its peak average price of nearly $147,000 back in 2007.

Still the growth is encouraging for some new homeowners in the area, who say they decided to buy when they realized it would save them money.

"The home we were renting from was sold. So we decided to look in to the option of buying and got with a very good finance company that helped us out and realized we'd be saving a lot of money by buying a home rather than renting," said Dan Schaumburg.

The higher sales prices come on the heels of news that values of homes in Winnebago County have increased.

The assessors office says home values across the county are on the rise, up roughly three percent. Rockford home values still lag compared to the rest of the nation but Rockford Area Realtors say if you're thinking about buying, now may be the time.

"It's not for everyone, obviously if you're in a temporary living situation or you're gonna relocate soon. But if you plan on a 5-year stay somewhere, I think it's a very good investment to take a look at right now," said Steve Bois, CEO of Rockford Area Realtors.

Bois says a growing number of homes are seeing their values come back to pre-recession levels.

At this rate, the housing market in our area will see 100 percent of homes reach their pre-crisis levels in 2025.