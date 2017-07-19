Mercyhealth donation helps local college expand - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Mercyhealth donation helps local college expand

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A stateline hospital makes a big donation to bring more medical students to the area.

Mercyhealth gave $250,000 to the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Rockford for an expansion. The money will support the college's move to become a four year medical school.

The expansion will bring 55 first year medical students to Rockford next month.

