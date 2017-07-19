Mazurkiewicz, Serrano carrying on kickboxing tradition

The sport of kickboxing has strong roots in the Rockford area. Tim Mazurkiewicz grew up in Freeport and has lived in Roscoe the past 17 years. He's won several kickboxing championships during his fighting career. Now he's an official in the sport. Mazurkiewicz worked his way up to the Director of Officiating for the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO).

"You are emotional and passionate about your country," Mazurkiewicz said of the challenges of officiating internationally. "At the same time, you have to withhold that and you can't exhibit that when you're ringside. You can't start cheering for your country or even be biased."

Mazurkiewicz travels to Poland this weekend to serve as an official in the World Games, one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Kickboxing is one of the few non-Olympic sports at the World Games. Mazurkiewicz hopes that changes soon.

"It's been a huge uphill battle, a lot of politics, a lot of things that go along with it," he said. "I think we're getting towards the end here where we're finally going to achieve our goal."

Mazurkiewicz never got the chance to compete at the Olympics. He hopes the next generation of fighters gets that opportunity. Durand native and Byron High School grad Hugo Serrano took up kickboxing at the beginning of 2016, and ten months later he won the Pan American championship in Mexico. Seeing kickboxing get sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee could open even more doors for Serrano.

"If in the future I could compete at that level, an Olympic stage," Serrano says before trailing off to contemplate the magnitude of that statement.

After winning the Pan Am title, Serrano will compete at the World Kickboxing Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

"This is hands down the biggest fight I've ever had," Serrano said. "This is the next level right here."

He says he hopes to bring home the gold from Hungary. Mazurkiewicz and Serrano carry on a strong legacy of fighters from the Rockford area. They hope to open doors for even more athletes looking to get into kickboxing in the future.