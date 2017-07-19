Strong to severe storms likely this evening

A complex of thunderstorms leaving Iowa may bring damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall to the Stateline this evening. A *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* is in effect for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin until midnight. This means severe weather is possible if not likely in the watch area until 12 AM.

These storms will race across the Stateline at highway speed, arriving in Rockford close to 10 pm. 60 to 80 mph wind gusts are possible, along with large hail and heavy rainfall. A tornado threat cannot be ruled out, but is pretty low tonight. The storms should exit by midnight.

Make sure you are alert and ready to take action in case a warning is issued for your area. You'll have to stay away from windows, get to the lowest level of your house, and stay away from the outside wall. Strong wind gusts like these can damage windows, roofs, and siding, in addition to causing tree branches and power lines to fall. Be ready for power outages, and have a way to get weather alerts in case the power goes out.

Have your weather radio on and ready to receive alerts. A good way to get alerts and to track the storms is with the 13 Weather Authority weather app, available for free to download. You can also track the storms from home with our Interactive Radar: http://www.wrex.com/category/161956/interactiveradar