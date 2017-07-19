Youth academy introduces Rockford teens to law enforcement

Kids around Rockford get hands-on learning to see if a career in law enforcement is something for them.

During the Youth Police Academy, kids get to learn about police work, public safety tactics and participate in demonstrations.

The police department says this not only benefits them to be out in the community, but also our city's youth.

"There is a different side to police, we're not always there for the bad reasons. We engage in the community, we're normal people just like everybody else," said school liaison officer Rob Washo. "But also just for the kids to have fun and those that actually have more of an interest in law enforcement, so maybe this sparks it and maybe they can go a little bit further and then maybe one day they can become a Rockford Police Officer."

Graduation is this week.