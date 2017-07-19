Local school districts still waiting on state money

It's a wait and see game right now. Our area schools need money from the state to start the school year. But, are they going to get it in time?

Even though Illinois lawmakers passed a new spending plan for the state nearly two weeks ago.

The state has yet to approve senate bill one, which includes a new school spending formula to distribute the money.

"It goes back to what we've been dealing with for the last three years, we've had a hard time budgeting and planning for upcoming years just not knowing what the state is going to give us," said North Boone CUSD #200 Superintendent Mike Greenlee.

"There are so many things that we are dependent on the state of Illinois for and are essentially out of control," said Pecatonica CUSD #321 Superintendent Bill Faller.

What's holding it up is a fight between the state's republican governor and Chicago democrats. Governor Bruce Rauner says a $300 million bailout for the Chicago Public Schools pension payouts shouldn't be part of the deal, but democrats say everyone wins with this new funding formula.

"Some things got added up and above the funding model for cps and i think that's really whats at issue with SB1 right now," said Chief Operating Officer for the Belvidere School District.

If it doesn't come through in time for the school year, these superintendents say they might have to tap into reserves...something they don't want to do.

"My concern would be is if we dip into that, then that money would go away and my concern would be is it ever coming back," said Greenlee.

And those reserves only last so long.

"Right now in our reserves we would have anywhere from six to eight months worth of money to be able to run," said Greenlee.

"We would be able to operate for several months, probably into the second semester," said Faller.

As the school year approaches, districts say they continue to wait hoping they won't be forced to make any more cuts or close their doors for good.

If the new school spending plan does not pass before August 3, school districts say they will miss out on the first payment of state money and could have to start tapping into those reserve funds.

