One month later: Emily Anderson's family is still looking for answers

Caitlin Dull says her sister, Emily Anderson, is like a second mother to her daughter.

"She couldn't say Emily for the longest time so she used to call her her aunt "Emny" and she would always 'Aunt Emny! Aunt Emny!'," Caitlin Dull, Anderson's sister, said.

One month ago, Anderson was seen for the last time. Loves Park Police say she was last seen at a Machesney Park Steak 'N Shake on June 19th. Meanwhile, her friends and family say they aren't giving up on their search to find her.

"Somebody's got to come forward and say something," Tom Dull, Anderson's father, said. "We've just got to stay strong."

The family is handing out missing person posters and bumper stickers using the hashtag, #BringEmilyHome.

"As big as Rockford is it's also small," Caitlin Dull said. "It's small in the sense of network and connections and people knowing one another. You might not know someone when you walk into a grocery store, but someone you know probably knows someone in there."

The family also relies on loves park police for answers, but they say more could be done.

They want the FBI to step in. It's something they've been asking for since the beginning of the search.

"We've got to get a resolution to this and whatever it takes," Anderson's father said. "That's what we need to do."

A resolution to bring some sort of closure to a grieving family.

"There needs to kind of be an understanding somewhere that this is someone's family member. This is my little sister. This is my father's youngest daughter. This is my daughter's aunt. She matters to us and we want all the stops pulled out," Anderson's sister said.

Loves Park Police say they've consulted with the F-B-I and continue to follow new leads. The family meets with investigators tomorrow.