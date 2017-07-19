Hononegah to unveil plans for new field house

Hononegah High School will soon be revealing plans for a new field house on its campus.

The school district is inviting the public to look at the plans next month.

Hononegah's athletic dome was deflated during an ice storm in December 2015.

Voters approved a plan to build a new field house to replace the dome in April. Voters rejected a $44 million dollar bond referendum last November. The money would have gone towards a new cafeteria, classrooms, a field house, swimming pool and other projects.

Residents can see the plans August 1 and 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., or on August 3 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. inside the high school library.