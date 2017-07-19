Dixon School Board to vote on $1 million land acquisition

This is an old version of the land acquisition map. The new version includes the home on the east side on Brinton Avenue.

Dixon School District #170 could be getting land for future athletic development.

The school board will vote Wednesday night on whether to buy 60 acres of farm land within city limits. It's located on North Brinton Avenue. If approved, the district would use just over $1 million in cash reserves.

The district didn't do an appraisal on the land because there's no need to finance it and the school district is a tax-free entity, according to Superintendent Margo Empen.

Right now the land is privately owned. The family who owns it is responsible for demolishing a house on the property.

