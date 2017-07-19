Kirkland man arrested on child porn charges

Authorities in DeKalb County have arrested a man for allegedly downloading child pornography.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says David Elmore, 51, of Kirkland, has been charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and possession of cannabis.

Back in May, detectives from Sycamore Police, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, contacted the sheriff's office with information that a phone number registered to Elmore had downloaded child porn.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at Elmore's home in Kirkland. Elmore was not home and police later arrested him at his work.

Authorities say that at this time they do not believe any of the images found are of local kids.

Elmore is now being held in the DeKalb County Jail.