Baby in Iowa dies after infection possibly caused from cold sore

Mariana Sifrit was just 18-days-old when she died after being infected with the virus, Meningitis HSV1, which may have come from someone with a cold sore.

It was on Mariana's parents Nicole and Shane's wedding day. Just hours after saying their wedding vows, they had to rush Mariana to the hospital

"Friday we noticed she stopped eating and wasn't waking up when we were trying to get her to respond," Nicole said in an earlier interview with WHO-TV in Des Moines, Iowa.

Both Nicole and Shane said they tested negative for the virus and believe it was contracted from someone who kissed or touched Mariana that had a cold sore virus.

"It immediately went downhill from there. Within two hours she had quit breathing and all of her organs just started to fail," Nicole said.

Mariana was life-flighted to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital where she had a team of doctors working on her. Though she fought hard, Mariana died there Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by Nicole:

Our princess Mariana Reese Sifrit gained her angel wings at 8:41 am this morning in her daddy's arms and her mommy right beside her. She is now no longer suffering and is with the Lord. Thank you to everyone who has followed her journey and supported us through this. In her 18 days of life she made a huge impact on the world and we hope with Mariana's Story we save numerous newborns life. R.I.P. sweet angel

UI Pediatrics Physician Nathan Price specializes in infectious diseases. According to Price, when first-born, babies are fragile and susceptible to diseases because their immune systems have not matured yet.

"We worry about really invasive bad infections mostly in the first couple of months of life," Price says.

Price said the passing of a viral meningitis infection, though unusual, is very possible.

"The baby usually gets the infection from mom, who has a genital infection. It's almost always how it happens but in theory, you could get it from getting kissed by someone who has a herpes infection of the mouth and that could get in the baby, as well," Price said.

In the rare chance that a baby gets infected with meningitis, Price said it's one of the worst infections a baby can face, one that is hard for them to fight off and can lead to brain damage.

"Once this infection is established, the baby really is fighting for their life," Price said.

Common sense practices are what Price recommends parents do in order to avoid a similar story.

"Be careful. Wash your hands. If someone is ill, don't bring a baby around that person. On the other hand, you have to live your life and not live in a bubble," he said.

According to Price, symptoms to be made aware of are if a baby is feverish, isn't waking up easily, or not eating well. In all cases, he said the baby should be taken to a hospital right away to be looked at.