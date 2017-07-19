Rockford man wanted for stealing money, cigarettes from gas station

Rockford Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly burglarizing a gas station earlier this month.

Police say officers were called out to the Mobil gas station in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6 on a report of a burglary.

Officers learned that an unknown suspect, later believed to be Rockford resident Martavian Marks, walked into the gas station and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes from behind the counter before running away from the scene.

A warrant for burglary has now been issued for Marks, 20, with his bond set at $50,000. Marks is also wanted on an unrelated warrant for aggravated domestic battery.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Marks is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.