Summer on the Rock: Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford

Prairie Street Brewing Company was built on the Rock River in 1857. Today it's Illinois longest standing brewery and one of the Statelines most poplar hot spots. Co-founder Reed Sjostrom said, "Prairie Street Brewing Company is a brewery first and foremost but a brew pub as well. Just a good fun place to be."

All of the beer is brewed by former iron worker turned brewer, Steve Lenox. Lenox said, "I am actually that guy who turned his hobby into a job. I havent worked a day since I started here."

Each beer is Lenox' own recipe. Some of the most popular brews include Screw City Light, Hefeweizen, Petritz Pale Ale, Peacock Pale Lager, and their West Coast IPA.

Lenox said he loves when he see's people enjoying the beer he has created. "Walking around here when the place is jammed on a Friday night and everybody drinking my beer, its like a dream come true," said Lenox.

For more information on Prairie Street Brewing Company, head to their website http://www.psbrewhouse.com/