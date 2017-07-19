Rockford Police: Group shoots several people with BB gun Tuesday evening

Rockford Police are investigating numerous reports of people being shot with a BB gun by a group of people driving around the city yesterday.

Police say they received a number of reports of a teens or young men driving in a red Jeep SUV between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday shooting a BB gun at people on the street.

The incidents occurred in several locations around the city, including the northwest, southeast and northeast sides of Rockford.

Police say several people had to be treated at local hospitals after being shot by the BB gun. There were also a number of reports of property being damaged by this group.

Rockford Police detectives are investigating this case and ask anyone with information to contact the Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.