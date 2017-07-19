National Hot Dog Day deals

Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day! Here are some of the best deals for for dogs on July 19:

Burger King: Hot dogs are 79 cents each through July 31 at participating locations.

Love's Travel Stop: Get a free hot dog or roller grill item when you show this coupon all day Wednesday. Limit one per customer.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: At participating locations, get one free hot dog or roller grill menu item of your choice July 19 through 26 with this coupon. No purchase is required and limit one coupon per person per day.

Portillo's: Get a regular sized hot dog for $1 with purchase of any sandwich (including another hot dog), salad, pasta or ribs. This deal is available at all Portillo’s locations, all day on Wednesday, while supplies last.

Sonic Drive-In: All-American Hot Dogs and Chili Cheese Coneys are $1 all day at participating locations.