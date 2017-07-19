Man beaten and robbed by suspect with brass knuckles

Rockford Police are searching for two black men after a man is robbed Tuesday night.

It happened at 10:45 p.m at the 3300 block of Sun Valley Terrace. Officials say a man was smoking a cigarette in the area when two black males approached him, one with brass knuckles. They demanded the victim's money, and threw him to the ground and beat him. They took his money and then ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.