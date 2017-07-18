More people working because they can't afford retirement

Financial advisers say more people plan to work later in life just so they can afford to retire.

About one in four workers plan to stay on the job past 70 just to make ends meet. That's a trend that's only expected to get worse. Some people are hitting major financial roadblocks including foreclosures on their homes. Financial experts say one way to secure your future is to save money early.

"The earlier you start saving, the better because you have in some cases decades to allow that money to grow in order to provide a comfortable retirement for you down the road," said Grant Moore, a financial adviser at Savant Capital Management.

It's also a good idea to put money away in a 401k or IRA.