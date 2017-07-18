Wings of Freedom tour coming to Rockford

Some rare, historic planes are coming to Rockford.

Four fully restored WWII bomber and fighter aircraft are coming to the Chicago/Rockford International Airport. It's part of the "Wings of Freedom" tour. That tour will feature the WWII Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell and North American P-51 Mustang.

The tour runs from July 31st to August 2nd. It costs $15 for adults and $5 for children.

Visitors may also experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to actually take a 30-minute flight aboard these rare aircraft. Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person. P-51 flight training is $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour. B-25 flights are $400 per person. For reservations and information on flight experiences call 800-568-8924.