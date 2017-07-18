Boone County holds 3rd annual farmers market

It was all about food, fun and learning at Boone County's community farmers market on Tuesday.

More than 40 vendors came to the wellness fair, plus several Boone County farmers came to sell fresh produce.

Organizers say it started as something to help low-income families and seniors and it continues to spread the message of health and wellness.

"We put this event together to allow some of our most vulnerable populations to take advantage of some of the fresh produce that is available to them and also provide them with education about health and wellness," said Boone County Health Department public administrator Amanda Mehl.

This is third year for the event in Boone County.

