Dogs can find new calling in geese removal effort

The Rockford Park District wants you and your dog to help harass some geese out of local parks.

Here's the situation: you and your K-9 companion are being asked to fill out an application before you take to the local parks and start bothering our feathered friends.

But in a nutshell, the park district says just the high presence of dogs will make the geese uneasy and reduce overcrowding, that way parks stay fun for everyone to enjoy without ruffling any feathers.

