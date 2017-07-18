RPS 205 administrators wait to see what happens to school funding bill

The education funding battle continues between Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and Chicago democrats.

Rauner says he plans to issue an amendatory veto of the reform bill once lawmakers send it. They haven't.



Senate bill 1 would change the way new school funding is distributed statewide.



Some Republicans see it as a $300 million bailout for Chicago Public Schools because they'd get more money for pension costs.



RPS 205 superintendent Ehren Jarrett had this to say about it...

"Our concern if it doesn't pass would be that is the mechanism that brings state funding dollars," said Jarrett. "It takes about a million dollars a day to run the Rockford Public School so it doesn't take long where local revenues would run out and we would have to spend reserves and eventually not be able to provide services"

The Illinois Parent Teacher Association has called on Rauner to sign Senate Bill 1 as an important first step in adequately providing state funding to Illinois schools.