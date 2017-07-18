Rockford faces uphill battle with youth and family homeless initiative

Getting young people off the streets is proving to be a challenge for the City of Rockford.

"It is harder to find homeless youth, than it is to find homeless people," said Rockford human services housing advocate Angie Walker.

The city launched its initiative to end youth and family homelessness six months ago.

"We did do a survey specifically for youth in January to see how many homeless youth in the area," said Walker.

In January, the city counted 15 homeless youth, by June that number jumped to 27.

The number of homeless families is up from 11 in January to 40 this summer.

But the city says even those numbers may be low.

"We think that some of the increase may be due to more of the deliberate counting of the homeless youth," said Walker.

Rockford housing advocates say that survey is only scratching the surface.

"We did not get a lot of surveys completed, we did get some, but not many," said Walker.

Rockford Public Schools also tracks the number of homeless children and families. In 2016, RPS 205 recorded more than 2,500 students living in unstable conditions.



"We have seen an upward trend in the last several years," said RPS 2015 advocate for families in transition Mary Trujillo.

She say they expect that trend to continue as RPS and the city uncover more people struggling with homelessness.

"Reaching the youth is usually one of the hardest parts, because many of the youth are out of school, so if they are out of school, we can't identify them," said Trujillo.

A big challenge that the city says it needs to fully understand before it can start seeing success.

