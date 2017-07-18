Rockford man wanted on attempted murder charges

A Rockford man is wanted by police on attempted murder charges after an incident over the weekend.

William Opsahl IV, 28, has been charged with attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He is wanted on $1 million bond.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the 2400 block of Yonge Street just after 1 p.m. Sunday on a report of a domestic battery.

Police say Opsahl forced his way into the home and attacked the victim before running away from the area.

The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public to help locating Opsahl. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Opsahl is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.