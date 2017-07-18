New stores opening at CherryVale Mall

Two new stores are now open in the CherryVale Mall, along with two other stores set to open this week.
Go! Games & Toys and Urban Legends II are both now open.
Go! Games & Toys sells a variety of games, toys and puzzles. It is located on the lower level between Macy's and Sears. Urban Legends II specializes in men's hip-hop clothing, shoes, watches and accessories. It is located on the upper level near Sears.
Express Factory and Finish Line are both set to open this week.
Express Factory offers a variety of affordable, stylish clothing options for men and women. It is located on the upper level near Sears. Finish Line sells a large selection of sports shoes and clothing for men and women. It is located on the upper level Sears wing.
