Police in Beloit search for missing woman

The Beloit Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Police are searching for Kerri Peach-Churches. She is 5'5" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Beloit Police are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Kerri within the last 48 hours to contact them right away at 608-364-6801.

If you see Kerri, police ask that you call 911.

Authorities say Kerri may have some connections to the East Troy, Wisconsin area.