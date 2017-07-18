Teen girl killed in Winnebago County crash

Authorities in Winnebago County say an 18-year-old from Loves Park died after a two vehicle crash Monday night.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says Alyssa Defendi, 18, of Loves Park, was pronounced dead just before 11:30 p.m. Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital in Rockford.

The coroner's office says Defendi was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Illinois Route 70 and Porter Road.

The cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

The case is still under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.