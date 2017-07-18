Woodstock man sentenced to 70 months for string of 2016 bank robberies

A McHenry County man will now serve over five years in prison in connection with a string of robberies last year.

Shawn Rank, 48, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty in March to robbing three banks and a cash store in 2016.

In the plea agreement, Rank admitted to robbing the Heartland Bank and Trust Company in Genoa on January 15, 2016. Authorities say Rank walked into the bank, pushed a zippered bank bag across the counter and told the teller to filled with $50 and $100 bills. During the robbery Rank opened his jacket and showed the teller a gun that was tucked into his pants.

Rank also admitted to robbing the Cash Store on North State Street in Belvidere on April 1, 2016, the Harvard Savings Bank on North Ayer Street in Harvard on May 6, 2016 and the Alpine Bank on South State Street in Belvidere on June 13, 2016.

In total, Rank stole $6,972 in the robberies, which he was ordered to pay back.

Rank was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.