Summer on the Rock: The Rock in Beloit

Right on the Rock River in Beloit you can't miss The Rock Bar & Grill. A place that's known for their burgers and their wide selection of craft beer has becoem a river hot spot that has kept customers satisfied for years.

While their food brings people in it's that family atmosphere at The Rock that makes customers feel at home. Manager Megan Tessmer said, "It's what makes us. We're just a big family."

A family atmosphere with food that will make any Wisconsinite proud. Wisconsin favorites like cheese curds as well as burgers with extra cheese. Their go to: The Wisconsin Pub Burger.

The mouth watering burger features a beer infused burger, a buttered pretzel bun, topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese and homemade beer cheese sauce. If that wasn't enough cheese for you, they then throw a handful of cheese curds on top of that. Why not?

It's a place that brings people together. Megan said, "Everyone just has a good time here. I mean the atmosphere is lighthearted. Everyone's relaxed but here to have a good time."