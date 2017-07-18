$2.5 million renovation of Cliffbreakers underway - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

$2.5 million renovation of Cliffbreakers underway

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A multi-million dollar renovation of the Cliffbreakers hotel in Rockford has begun. 

In a news release sent Tuesday morning, Rock River Bridget Hotel, LLC announced that the $2.5 million renovation work began on June 1. They expect the renovations to be complete by the end of February 2018. 

Last year the City of Rockford approved nearly $3 million in federal funding to revitalize the site.  A deadly shooting in January made the city hit the brakes, and hold off on closing the loan

The renovation will include new carpeting, lighting, outdoor decking and a new built-in bar in the facility’s 30,000 square feet of space.  

This report will be updated.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.