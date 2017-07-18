$2.5 million renovation of Cliffbreakers underway

A multi-million dollar renovation of the Cliffbreakers hotel in Rockford has begun.

In a news release sent Tuesday morning, Rock River Bridget Hotel, LLC announced that the $2.5 million renovation work began on June 1. They expect the renovations to be complete by the end of February 2018.

Last year the City of Rockford approved nearly $3 million in federal funding to revitalize the site. A deadly shooting in January made the city hit the brakes, and hold off on closing the loan.

The renovation will include new carpeting, lighting, outdoor decking and a new built-in bar in the facility’s 30,000 square feet of space.

