Rockford man injured after motorcycle crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities in Jo Daviess County say a Rockford man was injured after crashing his motorcycle Monday afternoon.
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to a motorcycle crash with injuries on Blanding Road about one mile east of South River Road near Hanover just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The 70-year-old Rockford man was injured after crashing and overturning his motorcycle.
The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident is now under investigation.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.