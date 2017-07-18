Rockford man injured after motorcycle crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities in Jo Daviess County say a Rockford man was injured after crashing his motorcycle Monday afternoon.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to a motorcycle crash with injuries on Blanding Road about one mile east of South River Road near Hanover just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The 70-year-old Rockford man was injured after crashing and overturning his motorcycle.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident is now under investigation.