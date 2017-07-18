Rockford Police: Victim shot at during armed robbery Monday night

Rockford Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that ended with the victim being shot at by the suspects Monday night.

Police say officers were called out to the 1800 block of North Church Street just before 11 p.m. Monday on a report of shots fired.

Officers met with the victim who told them he was parking his car in front of his house when two men armed with handguns and wearing bandanas started walking towards him demanding money.

The victim told police he started honking his horn and the suspects ran away. He says as they were running away they fired their guns multiple times.

Police say the victim's car was shot three times. The victim was not injured.

The two suspects are described as African-American men around 5'6" tall, with medium builds. One was wearing all black clothes and white shoes, while the other was wearing a white tank top and red sweatpants.

Witnesses says they last saw the suspects fleeing the scene in a dark colored Ford Contour driving down Burton Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.