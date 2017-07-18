SHOOTING VICTIM: Rockford police say a person was shot Monday night in Rockford

An investigation is underway after a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital. Officers tracked the shooting scene to the 3100 block of Arline Avenue. On the scene, police were able to recover shell casings and say that a house and two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

The suspect is being described as a black male, 30 years old, 6’0”, stocky build, wearing a plain black t shirt and blue jeans armed with a black handgun.

Police say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers say this incident happened just after 9 p.m. Monday night.