Two people critically injured, several others hurt in Perryville Rd crash

The Rockford Fire Department is on scene of a serious car accident on Perryville Road.



Firefighters reported the wreck happened where Perryville intersected Walton Street.



They said four patients were taken to the hospital, including two with life threatening injuries.



Our crew on scene said there appeared to be at least two vehicles involved in the crash and that traffic is backed up in that area.



Authorities said Perryville Road will be closed in that area until midnight as the accident reconstruction teams do their work.



We will update this article with more information once we get it from authorities.