Rockford to spend $25,000 on sidewalk and other repairs around Hanley

The Hanley Building fire is already racking up a large bill for the City of Rockford with half a million dollars going towards demolition.

Now, the city says it needs another $25,000 for additional repairs to the surrounding area.

"I'm hopeful that the city won't have to take the $500,000 on the chin and can get reimbursed for all the costs associated with the fire," said 4th Ward Alderman Kevin Frost.

Public works says the extra $25,000 is to fill in old coal vaults below the Hanley Building as well as repair sidewalks and streetlights.

"The city has an obligation to keep the sidewalks and streets safe," said Frost.

The city says it will seek repayment for the demolition of the building, however it's unclear if the city will be reimbursed for the extra repairs.

If not, the city says the money would have to come from taxpayers.

"It's a separate cost, whether the city opts to include it in the recovery of dollars from the demo would be up to someone else," said Rockford's Director of Public Works Mark Stockman.

Stockman says moving on these projects now could save the city time and money in the long run.

"Now that we have the opportunity to fill it in while the contractor actually has equipment on site is saving us in the neighborhood of $10,000," said Stockman.

It's also work the city says is necessary for any future development at the location.

"We want to make the site development ready and that was part of the rational behind moving on this," said Stockman.

Quick decisions that leaders say are needed to keep the city moving forward after the building blaze.