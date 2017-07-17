New massage parlor opens in Belvidere

A new massage parlor has opened in Belvidere, in a building that housed a business that was shut down during a prostitution investigation last year.

The new business, Good Luck Relax Center, is located at 404 S. State Street in Belvidere. It advertises massages and nail care.

Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain says the owner has a state license for therapeutic massage.

Last September, police arrested multiple people on prostitution charges after a two-year investigation into massage parlors in the city. Four different businesses were shut down as a result of the investigation.