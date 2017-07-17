Heroin, cocaine, meth found during drug investigation; Boone County man arrested

Authorities in Winnebago and Boone counties have arrested one suspect in connection with a month-long drug investigation in the area.

Bradley Walters, 42, of Boone County, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin 1 to 15 grams, possession with intent to deliver OxyCodone, possession with intent to deliver Adderall and possession of methamphetamine in Winnebago County, as well as possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 15-100 grams in Boone County.

The Rockford Police Department Narcotics Unit, Belvidere/Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit and the DEA Rockford Task Force began investigating drug sales in the area following complaints from concerned citizens.

Last Thursday, five search warrants were executed: three at storage units in Machesney Park, one at a storage unit on Sandy Hollow Road in Rockford and one at a home in the 11000 block of Lerwick Road in Boone County.

Police say they found cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, OxyCodone, Adderall, ecstasy and several other unidentified pills, as well as drug paraphernalia, during the investigation.

Walters was arrested after the search of the storage units in Machesney park.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing and additional charges are likely.