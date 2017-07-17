Safety inspectors at Amerock site Monday

A major building development in Rockford was getting some attention Monday.

Safety inspectors were on site at the old Amerock building. The vacant building will soon be a luxury hotel and conference center.

But first developers and all of the project investors are making sure the building is safe enough to begin construction.

"It is making it safe for the workers, number one; number two is demolition to clear out all the items that will not be part of the final product," says Gary Gorman, CEO of the Gorman and Company. "Then we'll start framing and mechanicals and the rest of the processes."

While there is no specific timeline yet, Gorman says he expects construction to begin before the end of the year.

Plans for a Hilton Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center revealed for downtown Rockford

Rockford City Council passes Amerock Hotel proposal for city's downtown

Rockford developers excited about downtown impact of Amerock hotel

Rockford Embassy Suites could spur facelift of Davis Park