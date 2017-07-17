Rockford Police investigate robbery Monday morning - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police investigate robbery Monday morning

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are investigating a robbery that took place Monday morning. 

Police say officers were called out to the 1000 block of Seminary on a report of a robbery that just happened. 

The 39-year-old victim told police that he was walking in the area when two men walked up to him.

He says one of the suspects implied he was armed with a gun and threatened him, while the other suspect robbed him of his property. 

The suspects both ran away from the area. 

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. 

