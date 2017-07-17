Police say Ohio woman shot at her gender-reveal party was not pregnant

(NBC) - Police now say a Cincinnati-area woman who was one of nine people shot at her gender-reveal party was not pregnant.

The nine victims were shot in a home after the party July 8. One woman, Autum Garrett, of Indiana, died during the incident and some of the victims included children.

The woman at the center of the party, who was shot in the leg, told people she lost her baby. But police in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati, now say she was never pregnant.

They also say their investigation is stymied by misinformation.

No word on any suspects, police had said they were looking for two men.