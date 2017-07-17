Rockford Police: 83-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon

Rockford Police have arrested two 18-year-old suspects they say attempted to steal an 83-year-old woman's purse at gunpoint yesterday afternoon.

Joshua Mittlestaedt, 18, and Darius Barker, 18, both of Rockford, have been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and attempted robbery of a victim over the age of 60.

Police say officers were called out to the 2000 block of Dresden Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of an attempted robbery.

Officers spoke with an 83-year-old woman who told them she was walking to her car when three suspects came up to her. One of them was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

Police say the suspects then tried to steal her purse. The victim began screaming for help and the suspects ran away from the area.

Police found the three suspects walking on Halstead Road a short time later. Two of the suspects were arrested, while the third suspect ran away and could not be found.

Authorities believe a B.B. gun was used during the attempted robbery.

Mittlestaedt and Barker are now both being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing and more arrests are possible.