Gubernatorial candidate Biss makes campaign stop in South Beloit

One of the Democratic candidates for governor in Illinois made some campaign stops around the Stateline over weekend.

Daniel Biss, State Senator for Illinois' 9th District, made a stop in South Beloit Sunday to share some of his ideas with a gathering of voters.

Bill Becker, one of the organizers of the event, says voters in Illinois need to have alternative candidates.

"I think people are becoming more engaged in the process," Becker said Sunday. "People want to see some alternatives and this provides alternatives."

Group organizers say they wanted to bring Biss supporters together to hear the state senator's plan if he is elected.

After seeing the support Sunday, Biss says he is ready to bring people together to try and fix state issues.

"It was amazing to see a crowd like this here today," Biss says. "It's amazing to see people across Illinois working together to build an organization needed to take government back for the rest of us and I'm here to work with everyone."

Biss also made a stop in Rockford Sunday to speak during the last day of Bookerfest.

The state senator's visit was arranged by the progressive group Roro-Sobo Blue.