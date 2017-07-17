Scott Stallings wins the 41st annual Rockford PRO/AM

PGA Tour player Scott Stallings has won the 41st annual Pro-Am by one stroke over Chad Collins at 7-under par. The amateur team playing with David Hearn won the team event at 17-under par.

The tournament took place at Rockford Country Club for the third straight year.

13 News anchors Kristin Crowley and Sean Muserallo will be broadcasting live from the ProAm during our 5 and 6 p.m. news broadcasts.