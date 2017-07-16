Loves Park woman dies in early morning crash

A Loves Park woman is dead after a crash on Harlem Road early Sunday morning.
Loves park police say the call came in shortly before 5 a.m.
Police say a black SUV was heading westbound on Harlem Road near Bristol Way, when the car left the road and struck a tree.
Kimberly Budimlija, 49 from Loves Park, was pronounced dead by the Winnebago County Coroner's office around 6:30 a.m.
Only one car was involved in the crash.
Loves Park Police say officers are still investigating what may have caused the crash.
