Loves Park woman dies in early morning crash

A Loves Park woman is dead after a crash on Harlem Road early Sunday morning.

Loves park police say the call came in shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say a black SUV was heading westbound on Harlem Road near Bristol Way, when the car left the road and struck a tree.

Kimberly Budimlija, 49 from Loves Park, was pronounced dead by the Winnebago County Coroner's office around 6:30 a.m.

Only one car was involved in the crash.

Loves Park Police say officers are still investigating what may have caused the crash.