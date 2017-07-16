Loves Park woman dies in early morning crash - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Loves Park woman dies in early morning crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Loves Park woman is dead after a crash on Harlem Road early Sunday morning. 

Loves park police say the call came in shortly before 5 a.m. 

Police say a black SUV was heading westbound on Harlem Road near Bristol Way, when the car left the road and struck a tree. 

 Kimberly Budimlija, 49 from Loves Park, was pronounced dead by the Winnebago County Coroner's office around 6:30 a.m.

Only one car was involved in the crash.

Loves Park Police say officers are still investigating what may have caused the crash.

