Garrett Ralston Wins Aldeen Cup in Playoff

The 2017 Aldeen Cup needed more than 18 holes to determine a champion, and Harlem High graduate Garrett Ralston saved his best putt for last, winning the tournament in a sudden death playoff.

Ralston, a 2013 graduate from Harlem, defeated Jamie Hogan after two playoff holes. Following a tie on the par four 10th at Aldeen, Ralston hit a long birdie putt on 11, forcing Hogan into a putt-or-go home situation. He missed his birdie attempt, finishing as a runner-up.

The top two golfers finished with a two-day 146 score. Trent Snodgrass, Danny Gorman, and Sean Miller rounded out the top five in the championship flight at Aldeen. The Greater Rockford Men's Classic is next on the golfing calendar, which will feature two-time defending champion Kyle Slattery playing for a three-peat at the Men's City. July 29 at Sandy Hollow and July 30 at Ingersoll tees off the first weekend, followed by August 5 at Elliot and August 6 at Aldeen.