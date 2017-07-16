Four injured in Indiana boating accident

A runaway boat runs in circles on an Indiana lake, after ten people, including the one behind the wheel, are thrown off.

Authorities say the 21-foot boat ran amok in Lake Gage at about 30 miles per hour.

The boat rammed a dock, then a patrol boat with two conservation officers on board.

One of the officers was eventually able to hop aboard and stop the boat.

Authorities say four of the people who were thrown were seriously injured, one with a skull fracture, another lost part of an arm.

Investigators say the boat's 20-year-old operator was speeding when he cut into a sharp turn, throwing everyone off.

Dominique Effinger was arrested and is accused of boating while intoxicated causing injury and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

