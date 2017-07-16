Rockford baseball game honors victims of violence

"He was a precious son. I miss him very much," said Innette Zackery.

Zackery remembers the night in 2013 she lost her son Shaquille all too well.

She says he was walking home when his friend suffered a gun shot wound to his leg.

That's when Shaquille turned back to help, but the shooter turned his gun on Shaquille, shooting and killing him.

"I couldn't believe this not my son ...Not mine," said Zackery.

Saturday, Zackery was one of more than 160 loved ones honored during Saturday's home plate compact softball game.



It's not only chance for the community to play ball with their local officers, Rockford Police say it's also a way to foster stronger relationships with residents and hopefully bring an end to violence.

"Sometimes people view police in the negative aspect and most of the time the negative stuff goes out and the positive stuff stays behind closed doors," said Rockford Police investigator Josh Peterson.

One hundred sixty-eight crosses sit in center field, each to represent a victim lost to violence in Rockford since 2010.

Angels in the outfield watching over their loved ones playing America's favorite pastime.

"I don't want to see no other mother or any other parent in my shoes," said Zackery.

While Zackery can't watch her own son step up to the plate, she says seeing officers playing the game gives her hope other families can be spared the same pain.

This was the second year Rockford Police have held the annual softball game.

Organizers say roughly 15 active and retired officers participated in the event.



