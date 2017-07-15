Illinois State Police vehicle smashed by semi-truck

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash involving a trooper vehicle and a semi-truck Saturday afternoon in Pike County, Illinois.

On I-72, near mile marker 40 in the county, state police said a trooper pulled over a pick-up truck for a routine traffic stop.

Police said, the truck did not move over from the right to the left lane and struck the police vehicle.

Police said no one was injured.

There was debris across the road due to the crash but the road was not closed for clean up.

ISP stressed the importance of "Scott's Law," which states drivers should proceed with due caution, change lanes if possible, and reduce speeds if emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

Charges and additional information have not been released by police at this time.